Usman Khan aims to achieve milestone in PSL 10

Multan Sultans' Usman Khan celebrates after scoring his third PSL century in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at Rawalpindi on March 10, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans' opening batter Usman Khan who recently scored a vital half-century against Islamabad United on April 23 at Multan Cricket Stadium, is keeping his focus firmly on the team's collective success.

Despite the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, Khan remains confident in the Sultans' ability to secure a spot in the playoffs.

In a recent conversation with local media in Lahore on Friday, Khan said, "We still have five matches left, and Multan Sultans have the ability to win these matches and reach the playoffs."

Khan’s optimism is a sign of the resilience and determination within the squad, suggesting that despite the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, the Sultans have the skill to turn things around and reach the playoffs.

The 29-year-old, who was part of the team that won the PSL title in 2021, draws on his past experience to stress the importance of perseverance and a never-say-die attitude.

He recalled the team's remarkable journey in 2021, when they managed to recover from a rough start, winning four out of their last five matches and eventually lifting the trophy. This served as a motivational reminder that the season is far from over and that consistency can turn the tide in their favor.

While Usman Khan’s primary focus remains on the team’s success, he has also set personal goals for the remainder of the tournament.

The hard-hitting batter, who currently shares the record for the most centuries in PSL history with Kamran Akmal, expressed his desire to add another century to his name.

"I always think more about the team than my individual performance, aiming to showcase performances that help the team," he explained.

"Certainly, my effort and desire are to score a century in this tournament and become the batter with the most centuries in PSL history," he added.

In terms of preparation, the wicketkeeper-batter emphasised the team’s hard work leading up to the tournament.

"Our preparation for this tournament has been excellent, and we have worked hard in all our training sessions," he said, reassuring fans that the Sultans are mentally and physically ready to face the challenges of the remaining games.

It is pertinent to mention that Rizwan-led Sultans are currently placed at the bottom of the PSL 10 points table, with one victory and four defeats from five games, earning two points.

They are scheduled to play their next match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26.