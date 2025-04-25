PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (Left) and Karachi Kings captain David Warner (Right) during the toss time ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

PLAYING XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Tim Siefert, James Vince, Shan Masood, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Mark Chapman, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Karachi and Quetta have faced each other in 19 matches so far, with the Gladiators boasting a dominant record of 12 victories compared to the Kings' 7.

Matches played: 19

Karachi Kings won: 07

Quetta Gladiators won: 12

Karachi Kings will carry forward their winning momentum after a nail-biting victory over Peshawar Zalmi on April 21.

Quetta Gladiators will look for a win after back-to-back setbacks against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings: W, L, W, L, W (Most Recent First)

Quetta Gladiators: : L, L, W, L, L