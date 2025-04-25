Neeraj Chopra defends invitation to Arshad Nadeem amid backlash

Pakistani gold medallist Arshad Nadeem (centre) poses on the podium alongside Grenada’s Anderson Peters and India’s Neeraj Chopra at the Stade de France — AFP

India’s Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is facing intense criticism after his invitation to Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, scheduled for May 22 in Bengaluru, sparked a controversial public debate.

The controversy deepened after a tragic incident, leading Chopra to distance himself from the invitation. This move ignited a firestorm of debate on whether the athlete was prioritizing political concerns over the spirit of athletic unity.

The 27-year-old addressed the controversy in a social media post on Friday, attempting to clarify the context and intent of the invitation. He emphasized that the invite was made as a sporting gesture well before the incident, with no political motivations behind it.

Arshad Nadeem, who secured a gold medal for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games, had already respectfully declined the invitation. He cited scheduling conflicts due to his preparations for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship.

To further clarify, he stated that the invitation was extended purely for the purpose of bringing together the world’s top javelin athletes for the event, with no hidden agenda.

"The invitation was simply one athlete inviting another, nothing more. We were inviting the best javelin throwers for the NC Classic," he remarked.

Addressing concerns regarding the timing of the invitation, Chopra clarified that it was made well in advance of the incident, rejecting claims that it was a reaction to national sentiments.

"The invitation to Arshad Nadeem was sent well before the incident," he said.

In response to accusations of flip-flopping, Chopra defended his stance, underscoring that standing by one's values doesn't require silence during challenging moments.

"I am someone who stands by my words, but that does not mean I will stay silent when something is wrong," he said.

Chopra expressed disappointment at the negative commentary surrounding his gesture, which he intended as a display of sportsmanship.

"Much has been said about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to the Neeraj Chopra Classic. A lot of wrong things and hatred have been expressed regarding this," he noted.