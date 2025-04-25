Grizzlies suffer major blow ahead of game four against Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum in Memphis on April 18, 2025. — Reuters

MEMPHIS: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was forced to exit Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday after sustaining a hip injury.

The injury occurred with just three minutes remaining in the first half when Morant fell hard under the basket. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game and replaced by Luke Kennard in the Grizzlies' lineup.

The play was reviewed for a potential flagrant foul, but the officials determined it to be a common foul.

Prior to the injury, Morant had contributed 15 points, one rebound, and five assists. He was leading the way alongside Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 28 points, including five three-pointers in the first half.

However, without Morant on the floor, the Grizzlies struggled, and the Thunder took full advantage.

Oklahoma City dominated the third quarter 36-18 and finished strong in the fourth, outscoring Memphis 27-13 to secure a 114-108 victory, extending their series lead to 3-0.

Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo provided an update on Morant's condition after the game, stating that the star guard would undergo further evaluations.

“He’s going through further evaluations tomorrow, and then we’ll know more,” Iisalo said.

Iisalo also acknowledged the significant impact of Morant’s absence on the team, both in terms of energy and execution.

“I would say quite drastically from the end result. But not only the energy, but also the execution.”

It is pertinent to mention that Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at FedExForum, and the Grizzlies will face immense pressure. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series, leaving Memphis with a tough road ahead.