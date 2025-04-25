PSL 10: Ubaid Shah reflects on competing against brother Naseem Shah

An undated picture of Pakistan pacers Hunain Shah (Left), Ubaid Shah (Centre) and Naseem Shah — Facebook

LAHORE: Multan Sultans will play their sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Saturday against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Their next fixture will also be in Lahore on April 28, where they will face Quetta Gladiators.

So far, Multan Sultans have won only one out of their five matches—a 33-run victory over Lahore Qalandars at Multan Cricket Stadium. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have managed two wins out of five matches and have lost three.

To date, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have met 20 times, with Multan winning 11 matches and Lahore winning nine.

Speaking to local media in Lahore on Friday, young fast bowler Ubaid Shah of Multan Sultans expressed satisfaction with his personal performance in the tournament and remained hopeful of helping his team secure victories in the upcoming matches.

When asked about competing against his brother Naseem Shah, who plays for Islamabad United, Ubaid Shah emphasized that family ties do not affect his game.

“I never think about my brother being in the opposing team. At this level, it's all about competition and giving your best performance for your team,” Ubaid said.

The right-arm pacer also shared a light-hearted moment from the match against Lahore Qalandars, where he accidentally struck wicketkeeper Usman Khan on the head while celebrating a wicket.

"I apologized to Usman after the incident, and he jokingly told me that next time I take a wicket, he’ll run toward me the same way. He did, but this time, I made sure not to repeat the mistake," Ubaid laughed.

It is pertinent to mention that the young emerging pacer has so far taken seven wickets in four matches, including a notable 3/37 against Lahore Qalandars.

The 19-year-old bowler is pleased with his performance so far and credited the team management and captain for their continuous support.

He also mentioned that he focuses on executing the given plans and always aims to bowl aggressively from the start to secure key breakthroughs, which benefit the team.