Liverpool boss Arne Slot eyes Premier League glory at packed anfield

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has expressed his desire to lift the Premier League trophy in front of a packed Anfield, as the Reds sit comfortably at the top of the table—twelve points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Slot, who is on the verge of making history, could become the first Dutchman and only the third Liverpool manager to win the league title in his debut season. Joe Fagan (1983–84) and Kenny Dalglish (1985–86) previously achieved the feat.

The last time Liverpool won the league was five years ago under former manager Jürgen Klopp. However, that triumph came under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the title celebrations taking place in an empty stadium. It was Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years.

Slot is hopeful this season's title win will be a different story.

“It’s a big responsibility because we are aware of the fact that the last time this club won the league it was Covid time, so everybody is looking forward to Sunday,” he said.

“But we know that there’s still a job to be done, and that’s at least one point. That’s what we know, that’s something we are definitely aware of here inside this building.

“Hopefully our fans support us in the best possible way they can, which they’ve done the whole season, and are aware of the fact that we still need a point.”

Slot would also join an elite group of managers—José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, and Manuel Pellegrini—who have won the Premier League in their debut season.

However, the Dutchman insists those records are far from his mind at the moment.

“I get these questions, so it comes to your mind, of course, but that’s the last thing you think about as a manager at this particular moment,” he added. “The only thing I’m focused on is having all the players available and preparing them properly.”

Liverpool need just one point from their remaining five matches to secure the title, with their next fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.