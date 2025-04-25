Virender Sehwag slams Ishan Kishan’s ‘brain fade’ moment in MI vs SRH clash

Former Indian captain Virender Sehwag (Left) during the 2011 ODI World Cup in India and Ishan Kishan (Right) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 23, 2025. — BCCI/AFP

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has criticised Ishan Kishan for walking off the field despite not being given out during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI), calling the act a “brain fade moment.”

The incident occurred in the third over of the SRH innings when Kishan attempted to play a delivery on the leg side but failed to make proper contact.

MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton collected the ball cleanly, yet there was no appeal from the fielding side.

Surprisingly, Kishan decided to walk off on his own. Replays later confirmed there was no edge involved, making his decision all the more baffling.

“Many times, the mind fails to work at that moment. It was a brain fade. At least stop and wait for the umpire to make his decision. He is also being paid for his job," Sehwag said.

Sehwag further questioned the reasoning behind Kishan's move.

“I don’t understand this kind of honesty. If there had been an edge, it would’ve been in the spirit of the game. But there wasn’t even a clear decision from the umpire, and he just walked away," he said.

The bizarre moment overshadowed an otherwise commanding performance by Mumbai Indians, who handed Sunrisers Hyderabad their sixth defeat of the season.

Chasing a modest target of 143, MI cruised to a seven-wicket win in just 15.4 overs.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with a fluent 70 off 46 deliveries—his second successive half-century—while Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 40. The pair stitched together a 53-run stand to ensure a comfortable victory, marking MI’s fourth consecutive win.

For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen was the lone bright spot, scoring a fighting 71 off 44 balls and sharing a 99-run partnership with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37).

However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to deliver, managing only 143/8—a total easily chased down by the in-form Mumbai side.