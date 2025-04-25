Sarfaraz Ahmed eyes PSL glory again in new role as Quetta Gladiators' team director

Quetta Gladiators' Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts during a PSL 9 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 25, 2024. — PSL

LAHORE: Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has expressed his excitement and readiness to take on the challenges of his new role as Team Director of Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Speaking to PCB Digital on the sidelines of Quetta’s training session at the LCCA Ground, Sarfaraz shared insights into his transition from player to management.

“It is an exciting role for me, and I am trying to learn as I have previously worked as a mentor in the two Champions Cup events for team Dolphins," said Sarfaraz.

“It’s not easy for a player to transition into a coaching role, especially after being involved as a player on the field, but over time you need to evolve your skillset and adapt to new responsibilities. I have been with Quetta since the start of the PSL,” he added.

Commenting on the league’s growth, the former captain praised the efforts behind its success.

“The league has grown immensely with each passing year since its inception in 2016. A lot of effort has gone in from the PCB management and other stakeholders to make it a success and we all need to work together to make it a bigger brand in the coming years,” he said.

Reflecting on Quetta Gladiators’ title-winning campaign in 2019, Sarfaraz said, “Winning PSL in 2019 was a memorable moment. We had reached finals and playoffs for three years and in 2019, the team combination was perfect to clinch the title in Karachi. We will aim to replicate the same performance in this edition and lift the trophy again.”

When asked about the overseas players selected in the Player Draft, the 37-year-old acknowledged past shortcomings but expressed optimism.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t perform well over the last three years, but this time around, our picks are well suited for a T20 tournament. We have picked some great overseas players and are hopeful to perform well in this season,” he said.

The wicketkeeper batter also had high praise for young talents Hasan Nawaz and Khawaja Nafay.

“Hasan Nawaz is a promising player and this is an opportunity for him to enhance his skills in the league and play for the country. Khawaja Nafay is another young player, who was picked in the Emerging category last year, and afterwards played in the recent most domestic season. This is also a chance for him to learn, which will help him grow as a cricketer,” he stated.

Regarding Saud Shakeel’s leadership, Sarfaraz expressed full confidence in the new captain.

“Saud Shakeel has all backing of the team. He has shown good leadership, as reflected in our first win. Though we didn’t win our next two games, we have complete faith in Saud to take the team forward,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the champions of the 2019 PSL edition, are currently placed fifth in the ongoing season, with one win and two losses in three matches.

Sarfaraz has had a decorated career, having led Pakistan to victory in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2006 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

He also captained Quetta Gladiators in a record 80 matches since the league’s inception in 2016 and played as a player in the previous season before his recent appointment as Team Director.