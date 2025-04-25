All you need to know about 2025 NFL draft first round

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cameron Ward holds the jersey on stage after he is selected by the Tennessee Titans as the number one pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin on Apr 24, 2025. — Reuters

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off on Friday with a blockbuster first overall pick, as the Tennessee Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward from the Miami Hurricanes to begin the first round.

Ward had an outstanding college football season, throwing 39 touchdown passes—the most in the nation—and recording 4,313 passing yards, ranking second overall. His dynamic performance made him a clear favorite for the top selection.

The Cleveland Browns originally held the second pick, but traded it to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who used it to select Travis Hunter, a versatile cornerback and wide receiver.

Meanwhile, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter was picked third overall by the New York Giants.

Top Picks from the 2025 NFL Draft First Round:

Tennessee Titans – QB Cam Ward

Jacksonville Jaguars (via Browns) – CB/WR Travis Hunter

New York Giants – EDGE Abdul Carter

New England Patriots – OT Will Campbell

Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) – DT Mason Graham

Las Vegas Raiders – RB Ashton Jeanty

New York Jets – OT Armand Membou

Carolina Panthers – WR Tetairoa McMillan

New Orleans Saints – OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Chicago Bears – TE Colston Loveland

San Francisco 49ers – EDGE Mykel Williams

Dallas Cowboys – G Tyler Booker

Miami Dolphins – DT Kenneth Grant

Indianapolis Colts – TE Tyler Warren

Atlanta Falcons – EDGE Jalon Walker

Arizona Cardinals – DT Walter Nolen

Cincinnati Bengals – EDGE Shemar Stewart

Seattle Seahawks – G Grey Zabel

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – WR Emeka Egbuka

Denver Broncos – CB Jahdae Barron

Pittsburgh Steelers – DT Derrick Harmon

Los Angeles Chargers – RB Omarion Hampton

Green Bay Packers – WR Matthew Golden

Minnesota Vikings – G Donovan Jackson

New York Giants (via Texans) – QB Jaxson Dart

Atlanta Falcons (via Rams) – EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Baltimore Ravens – S Malaki Starks

Detroit Lions – DT Tyleik Williams

Washington Commanders – OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Buffalo Bills – CB Maxwell Hairston

Philadelphia Eagles (via Chiefs) – LB Jihaad Campbell

Kansas City Chiefs (via Eagles) – OT Josh Simmons

In a surprising twist, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who had been expected to go in the first round, remained undrafted. Sanders, present at the draft venue, was widely projected to be selected by teams like the Giants or the Steelers, but both passed on him.

Round 2 of the NFL Draft 2025 will begin on Saturday at 4:00 AM PKT, with notable names like Shedeur Sanders, Will Johnson, and Mike Green still on the board.