All you need to know about 2025 NFL draft first round

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off on Friday with a blockbuster first overall pick, as the Tennessee Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward from the Miami Hurricanes to begin the first round.
Ward had an outstanding college football season, throwing 39 touchdown passes—the most in the nation—and recording 4,313 passing yards, ranking second overall. His dynamic performance made him a clear favorite for the top selection.
The Cleveland Browns originally held the second pick, but traded it to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who used it to select Travis Hunter, a versatile cornerback and wide receiver.
Meanwhile, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter was picked third overall by the New York Giants.
Top Picks from the 2025 NFL Draft First Round:
Tennessee Titans – QB Cam Ward
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Browns) – CB/WR Travis Hunter
New York Giants – EDGE Abdul Carter
New England Patriots – OT Will Campbell
Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) – DT Mason Graham
Las Vegas Raiders – RB Ashton Jeanty
New York Jets – OT Armand Membou
Carolina Panthers – WR Tetairoa McMillan
New Orleans Saints – OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
Chicago Bears – TE Colston Loveland
San Francisco 49ers – EDGE Mykel Williams
Dallas Cowboys – G Tyler Booker
Miami Dolphins – DT Kenneth Grant
Indianapolis Colts – TE Tyler Warren
Atlanta Falcons – EDGE Jalon Walker
Arizona Cardinals – DT Walter Nolen
Cincinnati Bengals – EDGE Shemar Stewart
Seattle Seahawks – G Grey Zabel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – WR Emeka Egbuka
Denver Broncos – CB Jahdae Barron
Pittsburgh Steelers – DT Derrick Harmon
Los Angeles Chargers – RB Omarion Hampton
Green Bay Packers – WR Matthew Golden
Minnesota Vikings – G Donovan Jackson
New York Giants (via Texans) – QB Jaxson Dart
Atlanta Falcons (via Rams) – EDGE James Pearce Jr.
Baltimore Ravens – S Malaki Starks
Detroit Lions – DT Tyleik Williams
Washington Commanders – OT Josh Conerly Jr.
Buffalo Bills – CB Maxwell Hairston
Philadelphia Eagles (via Chiefs) – LB Jihaad Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs (via Eagles) – OT Josh Simmons
In a surprising twist, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who had been expected to go in the first round, remained undrafted. Sanders, present at the draft venue, was widely projected to be selected by teams like the Giants or the Steelers, but both passed on him.
Round 2 of the NFL Draft 2025 will begin on Saturday at 4:00 AM PKT, with notable names like Shedeur Sanders, Will Johnson, and Mike Green still on the board.
