Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 10, LQ vs PZ today Match 15

LAHORE: The 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will take place between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali (VS), Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza (silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary), Ben McDermott

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).