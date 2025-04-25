MLC 2025: Tim Seifert joins Finn Allen at San Francisco Unicorns

An undated picture of New Zealand cricketers Tim Siefert (Left) and Finn Allen. — NZC

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert is set to make his Major League Cricket (MLC) debut in the United States, having signed with the San Francisco Unicorns for the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old will reunite with his New Zealand opening partner Finn Allen and former Northern Districts teammate Corey Anderson, who captained the Unicorns to a runners-up finish in MLC 2024.

Although neither Seifert nor Allen currently holds a central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), both have committed to being available for all of New Zealand’s T20I series in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The duo recently returned to New Zealand’s T20I squad for the home series against Pakistan, where their explosive opening stands earned them the moniker “New Zealand’s Bash Brothers.”

"I've been following MLC from afar over the last couple of seasons, particularly keeping a close eye on some of the Kiwi contingent," Seifert said.

"I can't wait to get started this summer and add some more firepower with a team that is already stacked with talent and in a great position to take things one step further than last year," he added.

Unicorns head coach Shane Watson welcomed the addition of Seifert, praising both his cricketing skills and character.

"We look for both quality cricketers and quality personalities when bringing players into the Unicorns fold, and Tim definitely checks both those boxes," Unicorns head coach Shane Watson said.

"His skills with the gloves will also be a major asset this year, especially with the new wickets in Oakland and Fort Lauderdale offering something of an unknown for spin bowling. He's also coming in with impressive form with the bat, adding to an already dominant top order alongside Finn [Allen], Shorty [Matt Short], and Jake [Fraser-McGurk]," he added.

Both Seifert and Allen are currently featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Meanwhile, several other New Zealand players have also been in high demand across MLC franchises.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell, a key figure in New Zealand’s recent Champions Trophy campaign, has been signed by MI New York (MINY). He will join fellow Kiwi Trent Boult, who represents the MI franchise across MLC, SA20 (MI Cape Town), and IPL (Mumbai Indians).

Daryl Mitchell, who missed the 2024 MLC season with Texas Super Kings (TSK) due to injury, has re-signed with the franchise for 2025. In his absence, TSK had roped in Afghan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who has now been retained along with Devon Conway.

Speedster Adam Milne will also join TSK, having previously played for Washington Freedom in the inaugural MLC 2023 season. Milne has worked with TSK head coach Stephen Fleming during his time at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

TSK has further strengthened its squad by signing South African duo Nandre Burger and Donovan Ferreira, both of whom play for Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in SA20.

In another notable development, former New Zealand star Ross Taylor has been appointed Seattle Orcas' ambassador for MLC 2025. Taylor previously served as the Orcas’ batting coach during the tournament's first two seasons. Former England batter Ian Bell will now take over that role.

New Zealand Cricket recently became the first national board to invest directly in an overseas T20 league, partnering with MLC to launch a new franchise when the competition expands in 2027.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 edition of Major League Cricket will run from June 13 to July 14, with Oakland Coliseum set to host matches for the first time in the tournament’s history.