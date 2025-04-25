Thunder bounce back to stun Grizzlies in NBA playoffs game

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) and guard Ja Morant (12) defend during the first quarter during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum in Memphis on April 24, 2025. — Reuters

MEMPHIS: Memphis Grizzlies suffered a 114-108 defeat despite getting a 29-point lead in the Game 3 against Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA playoffs series here at FedExForum arena on Friday.

The Grizzlies outperformed their opponents in the first two quarters and were 26 points ahead at the end of first-half with scoreboard reading 77-51.

Ja Morant and Scotty Pippen Jr. led the way for the Grizzlies, Morant scored 15 including 1 rebound and 5 assists before he fell down hardly under the baskett with three minutes remaining in the first half, while Scotty Pippen added 28 points in the match including five 3-pointers in the first half.

Morant left the game sustaining a hip injury and did not return. Without Morant, the Grizzlies struggled, with the Thunder dominating the third quarter with 36-18 and the last quarter with 27-13.

“I just through out of halftime, we kind of reconnected to who we are. We were very out of character in the first half,” Thunder’s coach Mark Daigneault said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the top scorer for Thunder with 31, including 8 assists and 4 rebounds while Jalen Williams helped him adding 26 points.

“They built a 29-point lead in a half, so we felt like all we had to do was build our own 29-point lead,” GIlgeous-Alexander said.

“Understanding leads,” Williams said. “You're never too far ahead, and you're never too far behind.”

Game 4 is scheduled at FedExForum on Sunday. Grizzlies will be under immense pressure after going down in the series as no team has ever came back from 3-0 deficit.