IPL 2025: Kohli, Hazlewood give RCB first home win as Royals falter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24, 2025. — AFP

BENGALURU: Star batter Virat Kohli’s blistering half-century, coupled with Josh Hazlewood’s four-wicket haul, led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a narrow 11-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the home side registered a formidable total of 205/5 on the board, courtesy of a match-defining 95-run partnership between Kohli and Devdut Padikkal.

The RCB got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of Will Jacks (26) and Kohli put together a brisk 61-run stand, which culminated with the former’s dismissal in the seventh over.

Following the dismissal, Kohli was joined by Padikkal in the middle and together they stabilised the innings with an anchoring 95-run stand before both perished in successive overs.

Kohli remained the top-scorer for RCB with a 42-ball 70, studded with 10 boundaries including two sixes, while Padikkal made 50 off 27 deliveries with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Later, Tim David (23) and wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma (20 not out) bolstered the hosts’ total past the 200-run mark with handy cameos.

For Royals, Sandeep Sharma bagged two wickets for 45 runs in his four overs, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Archer made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 206, the visitors could only accumulate 194/9 in 20 overs despite opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal’s blazing knock.

Jaiswal, who top-scored with a 19-ball 49, laid a solid foundation for the run chase as he walked back in the sixth over with 72 runs on the board.

However, his dismissal sparked a collapse, which saw Royals losing wickets at regular intervals and were thus eventually curtailed to 195/9, botching another run chase.

Dhruv Jurel played an anchoring 47-run knock in the middle phase but his efforts were not enough to seal the victory for the Royals.

Hazlewood was the standout bowler for RCB, taking four wickets for just 33 runs in his four overs. He was followed by Krunal Pandya, who picked up two, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal chipped in with one strike each.

The 11-run victory helped RCB to pip Mumbai Indians and secure third position in the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points in nine matches, while Rajasthan Royals remained eighth with four points after as many games.