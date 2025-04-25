PSL 10 points table after Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 24, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi registered a commanding seven-wicket victory over home side Lahore Qalandars in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the home side’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 129 in 19.2 overs despite experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza’s defiant half-century.

The Qalandars had a disastrous start to their innings as they had lost half of their side inside the batting powerplay with just 35 runs on the board.

Raza waged a lone battle with a gritty 52 off 37 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes.

Alzarri Joseph was the standout bowler for Zalmi, taking three wickets for just 16 runs in his four overs.

He was supported by Luke Wood and Hussain Talat, who took two each, while Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza chipped in with one strike apiece.

In response, the Zalmi comfortably chased down the 130-run target for the loss of just three wickets and 20 balls to spare, courtesy of half-centuries from skipper Babar Azam and Hussain Talat.

Babar top-scored for Zalmi with an unbeaten 56 off 42 deliveries, studded with seven fours and a six, while Talat made 51 not out from 37 balls, laced with six boundaries including a six.

Despite the victory, Peshawar Zalmi remained fourth in the PSL 10 standings with four points in five matches, just below Lahore Qalandars, who boast the same track record but a superior net run rate.

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 5 5 0 10 2.342 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 6 -0.215 Lahore Qalandars 5 2 3 4 0.561 Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 4 -0.362 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 2 -0.917 Multan Sultans 5 1 4 2 -1.764

Defending champions Islamabad United are at the top with 10 points in five matches and a hefty net run rate of 2.342, followed by Karachi Kings, who have six points in as many matches.

Quetta Gladiators hold the fifth spot with two points after three matches, while Multan Sultans sit at the bottom with as many points due to an inferior net run rate.