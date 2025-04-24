Madrid Open: Iga Swiatek fights back to avoid upset defeat against Eala

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Germany's Jule Niemeier at Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2023. — AP

MADRID: World number two Iga Swiatek launched her Madrid Open 2025 title defence with a hard-fought victory over rising Filipino teenager Alexandra Eala here on Thursday.

The Polish star bounced back after a shaky start to claim a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win against the teenager.

Making her first appearance in this year’s tournament, the Polish star was pushed to the backfoot as Eala clinched the first set in a commanding manner.

But Swiatek dug deep to overcome a slow start and secure her place in the Round of 32.

Facing Eala — the same opponent who stunned her in Miami just weeks earlier — Swiatek was under pressure from the outset.

The 23-year-old looked far from her best in the opening set, struggling with rhythm and consistency, but she showcased her trademark mental toughness and experience to turn the match around.

After dropping the first set, Swiatek gradually regained control, combining powerful baseline play with improved shot selection to overcome the spirited challenge of the 19-year-old.

From 4-4 in the second set, Swiatek won five games in a row to turn the match around. Although she could not serve out the second set at first, she broke Eala again to force a decider — and then dominated the third.

The match served as a strong test for the reigning Madrid champion, who is aiming to defend a large number of ranking points during the European clay season as she builds momentum towards the French Open.

With this win, Iga Swiatek stormed into the Round of 32, where she will face 31st-seeded Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova on Saturday.