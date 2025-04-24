Virat Kohli sets unique record during RCB's IPL 2025 match

An un-dated picture of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli — AP

BENGALURU: India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Thursday, set a unique record as he became the first batter to score 3500 runs in T20s at a single venue.

The 36-year-old achieved the unique milestone during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli played a blistering 70-run knock from 42 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes, registering his fifth half-century of the ongoing season.

Although Kohli already held the record of scoring the most T20 runs at a single venue, he has now become the first to accumulate 3500 runs.

The right-handed batter thus leads the unique list, featuring renowned batters including Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal and England's James Vince and Alex Hales.

Most T20 runs at a single venue:

• 3,556 – Virat Kohli (Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

• 3,373 – Mushfiqur Rahim (Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur)

• 3,253 – James Vince (Rose Bowl, Southampton)

• 3,241 – Alex Hales (Trent Bridge, Nottingham)

• 3,238 – Tamim Iqbal (Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur)

Kohli’s latest feat adds to his sensational run this season, where he has already amassed 392 runs, placing him second in the Orange Cap race besides being the RCB’s leading run-scorer.

Furthermore, Kohli also joined Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan at the summit of the list of batters with the most half-centuries in the ongoing edition with five fifty-plus scores.