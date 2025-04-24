Mohammad Haris backs Babar, Saim amid rough patch

Peshawar Zalmi's wicket keeper Mohammad Haris pre-match talk on February 15, 2022. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris on Wednesday, defended their struggling openers Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, backing them to reclaim their lost touch in coming matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Haris, while speaking to the media here, praised Zalmi's established opening pair of Babar and Saim Ayub, highlighting their consistency over the past two PSL seasons.

“Our top order has been one of the best in the tournament for the last two years,” Haris said.

“Saim Ayub and Babar bhai have been playing outstanding cricket. There is absolutely no doubt in the team or management about their abilities. Doubts may come from outside, but within our camp, we fully back them,” he added.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper batter emphasised that the team believes their openers will deliver when it matters most — especially as the playoffs approach.

“As we near the business end of the tournament, I am confident both will rise to the occasion,” he added.

Discussing conditions, Haris noted that while pitches are drier due to heat, local players are well accustomed.

“For us, the weather is not much of a concern. Overseas players may feel it more, but we are used to it.”

Dismissing rumours of a rivalry with Shaheen Afridi, Haris clarified, “Shaheen is like a brother. Playing hard against good bowlers does not mean there is a rivalry.”

He also acknowledged the top performers of the ongoing PSL 10 like Sahibzada Farhan, Ubaid Shah, Ali Raza and Maaz Khan, calling them bright prospects for Pakistan.

Mohammad Haris also lauded the role of mentors like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and James Foster in the team setup.

“Everyone in our management supports us. Zalmi stands with players—whether junior or senior,” he added.

As for his own role, Haris said that he is currently batting at number four and is happy to adapt.

“Wherever the team needs me—four, five, or six—I’m ready,” he concluded.