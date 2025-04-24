'It gives anxiety’: Iga Swiatek slams doping protocols

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her round of 64 match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala in Madrid Open at Park Manzanares on April 24, 2025. — Reuters

World number two Iga Swiatek has spoken candidly about the psychological toll of tennis’s strict anti-doping measures, revealing that she has been through 'the worst' following her suspension last year due to a contaminated over-the-counter melatonin supplement.

Swiatek served a one-month suspension after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined the banned substance trimetazidine had entered her system via melatonin purchased without a prescription.

The agency accepted that the positive test was not a result of intentional doping.

The Polish star’s remarks come amid heightened anxiety within the tennis community after similar high-profile cases, including Jannik Sinner, who is currently serving a three-month ban.

Sinner tested positive twice for the banned substance clostebol, which was found in a topical spray used by his physiotherapist to treat a hand injury.

“Honestly, after a couple of years, you think about this all the time,” said Swiatek on Wednesday, when asked about the extra precautions players have to take to adhere to anti-doping rules.

“It gives a little anxiety and I’m not only talking about me, because I kind of got used to the system and I’ve been through the worst, and I was able to come back from that and I was able to solve it, so I feel like nothing can kind of stop me,” she added.

While Swiatek has moved past the ordeal, she acknowledged the growing sense of paranoia among players.

“I know from even other players that it’s not easy, and the whole system is just tough because I didn’t have much control over what happened to me, and I can imagine some players, they’re always scared that it can happen to them,” added the world number two.

Swiatek also criticised the challenges posed by the anti-doping “whereabouts” system, which requires athletes to designate a one-hour window every day for testing, regardless of travel or tournament schedules.

“With always giving your location and everything, sometimes, system-wise, it’s just hard to catch up,” explained Swiatek.

Fellow top player Ons Jabeur echoed Swiatek’s concerns, revealing that early-morning testing has left her feeling on edge.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur echoed Swiatek’s sentiments and said she is “traumatised” by the sound of her doorbell, which frequently rings at 5 AM for drug testing.

“I know we need to keep a clean sport, and that’s very important. But yeah, definitely, I’m just very worried,” said the three-time major finalist.