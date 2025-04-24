Dricus Du Plessis rejects injury rumours, announces fight

An undated photo of UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. — Instagram/dricusduplessis

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis on Thursday, rejected the rumours of being injured, stating that the details regarding his next fight will be announced soon.

Du Plessis rejected the reports of his injury and also confirmed that June 28 was not confirmed for his next title defence.

"Okay so everyone had their opinions and rumours and stories about a shin break and injuries etc. I found it all very entertaining, unfortunately none of it is true," Du Plessis wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Myself and [UFC] already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight, I am the champion I know when I fight you as a contender just show up when we tell you to. Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned."

Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in his recent fight in February. The South African won the fight in a unanimous decision, following a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Du Plessis has hinted about his next fight in his post, and the likely contenders for him to fight are khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho.

Chimaev is unbeaten in his 14 pro bouts while Borralho is on a 17-fight unbeaten streak.