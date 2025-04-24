MrBeast eyes collaboration with Virat Kohli

An un-dated picture of MrBeast (Left) and Virat Kohli — Facebook/BCCI

Renowned YouTuber MrBeast on Wednesday, sent a public invitation to India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli for a potential video collaboration, sparking major excitement online.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is currently the most subscribed individual on YouTube with over 387 million followers.

Known for his high-budget, high-stakes content and star-studded collaborations, MrBeast recently sent fans into a frenzy with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"[Virat Kohli] Hey! Anyway, I could get you in a video?" MrBeast reached out to Kohli.

The post quickly went viral, igniting excitement among fans of both the cricket superstar and YouTube sensation.

This is not the first time MrBeast has expressed admiration for the Indian cricket superstar.

During a recent interaction with a famous Indian YouTuber, he said, “I have been waiting to film with Kohli for a long time. People absolutely adore him, he is a legend.”

Kohli, with over 271 million followers on Instagram, stands as the most-followed Indian celebrity and one of the most recognised athletes globally.

A collaboration between these two giants of their professions could generate unprecedented engagement and bring cricket to a wider global audience.

MrBeast has previously teamed up with international sports icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, former US footballer Tom Brady and USA's track and field athlete Noah Lyles.

While there is no official confirmation from Kohli's side yet, fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

A video featuring the cricket superstar and the YouTube phenom could not only break viewership records but also bridge two massive fanbases across continents.