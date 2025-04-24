New Zealand Cricket pens historic deal with Major League Cricket

Wahington Freedom players celebrate winning the Major League Cricket title after beating San Francisco Unicorns in the final in Dallas on July 28, 2024. — MLC

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday, announced to launch a franchise in the United States of America’s (USA) Major League Cricket (MLC).

According to the details, the new franchise make its debut in the 2027 edition of the league.

The development came after the NZC reached terms with a US-based True North Sports Ventures (TNS), which promotes the sport in North America.

As per the deal, NZC will deliver high-performance and operational support, covering coaching, management, and support staff, besides integrating the franchise into its domestic high-performance ecosystem.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said the partnership would place the organization at the leading edge of cricket’s global evolution, while also enhancing its footprint in the world’s most lucrative sports market.

“This agreement marks a unique and exciting milestone for NZC,” he said.

“As franchise cricket grows globally, NZC needs to adapt to seize strategic opportunities that ensure the sustainability of our cricket network.

“This helps diversify our revenue streams, expands our global brand and fan base, and creates new talent development and retention pathways for both our players and coaches.”

The TNS also expressed its excitement for working with the NZC in a bid to ensure that they achieve their ambitions and goals.

“The potential for cricket in North America is immense, and we look forward to working with NZC to deliver on both our ambitions and theirs, including broader strategic and corporate opportunities globally,” a statement from TNS mentioned.