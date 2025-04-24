PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 24, 2025. — X/Livestream screengrab

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to bowl first against home side Lahore Qalandars in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

PLAYING XIs



The two-time champions make two changes to their lineup as Asif Ali and Mohammad Azab replace Mohammad Naeem and Zaman Khan, while Zalmi are unchanged.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Asif Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Qalandars and Zalmi have thus far faced each other in 19 matches with the latter boasting a dominant record with 11 victories, compared to two-time champions’ eight.

Matches: 19

Peshawar Zalmi: 11

Lahore Qalandars: 8





FORM GUIDE

Zalmi and Qalandars boast contrasting momentums heading into the match as the hosts are third in the PSL 10 standings with four points in four matches, while Zalmi have only one victory in their four matches played thus far.

Lahore Qalandars: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Peshawar Zalmi: L, W, L, L, L