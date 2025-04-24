Ben Woollaston to make inspiring Crucible return after health ordeal

England's Ben Woollaston in action during his first round match against England's Mark Selby at The Crucible Theatre on April 23, 2025. — Reuters

Ben Woollaston is set to make a long-awaited return to the World Snooker Championship on Wednesday, marking his first appearance at the Crucible in 12 years.

The 37-year-old Leicester native faces a formidable first-round opponent in four-time world champion and fellow local, Mark Selby.

Woollaston’s comeback is remarkable not only due to the long absence but also because of the severe health struggles he has endured.

Since May 2021, following a COVID-19 vaccination, Woollaston has battled a debilitating, undiagnosed illness that caused blackouts, extreme fatigue and cognitive difficulties.

“I couldn't sleep enough. I literally woke up to eat because I was sleeping 18-20 hours a day. I put loads of weight on because I was just eating and sleeping. It was awful. I'd hit the ball and forget, just for a split second. I could miss absolutely anything, it was a bit of a lottery. I was playing with closed eyes on a few shots," Woollaston said.

Despite these challenges, Woollaston has held his place on the professional tour and currently sits 44th in the world rankings.

His goal remains to break back into the top 32, a position he held for six years before his health issues began.

Woollaston credits much of his perseverance to the unwavering support of his wife Tatiana, a respected snooker referee.

“It’s been a tough, tough time,” she shared. “But he is definitely getting there. We can see that from his results.”

As he steps onto the Crucible stage once more, Woollaston’s story is one of resilience and hope, a powerful reminder of the determination behind the sport’s most inspiring figures.