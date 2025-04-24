AC crush Inter in Milan derby to reach Coppa Italia final

Milan's Luka Jovic celebrates scoring their second goal against Fiorentina at San Siro on April 5, 2025. — Reuters

MILAN: AC Milan booked their place in the Coppa Italia 2025 final with a stunning 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Inter Milan at San Siro on Wednesday night, sealing a 4-1 aggregate win in the semi-final.

Luka Jović was the standout performer, finding the net twice in the 36th and 50th minutes to put Milan firmly in control. Tijjani Reijnders added a spectacular third in the 85th minute, sparking wild celebrations among the Rossoneri faithful and ensuring Milan's trip to Rome for the final.

Despite Inter enjoying 56% of the possession and registering 16 shots, Simone Inzaghi's side struggled to make their dominance count, managing just three shots on target.

In contrast, Milan displayed ruthless efficiency, converting three of their eight attempts on goal. The Rossoneri's tactical discipline and clinical finishing proved to be the decisive factors.

The derby was largely played in good spirits, with only one yellow card issued to an Inter player. Milan maintained composure and focus throughout, effectively absorbing pressure and launching swift counterattacks that left Inter’s defense exposed.

After the match, Jović emphasized the importance of the victory given Milan's recent struggles in Serie A.

"It was a very important game for us. As you know we are not that good in Serie A. We had to show the quality today. We had to show the character," Jovic said. "And we showed it and we are going to Rome."

Midfielder Reijnders echoed his teammate's sentiments, acknowledging the challenges Milan has faced this season but expressing optimism for the future.

"We have a lot of belief," Reijnders said. "We have difficulties in the league but we know this is the fastest way to reach Europe. And if we play like we did today we can win this trophy.