Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals why he skipped WrestleMania 41

The Rock in ring portrait during Smackdown at Smoothie King Center on February 21, 2025 in New Orleans,Louisiana. — WWE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed why he didn’t appear during the WrestleMania 41 main event and expressed dissatisfaction with how the show ended.

The WWE Universe was buzzing with anticipation for a surprise appearance from The Rock during the WrestleMania 41 main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

In a recent interview, The Rock stated that he deliberately chose not to appear because he wanted the spotlight to remain solely on Rhodes and Cena. Despite his absence, he admitted he would have booked the ending differently had he been in charge.

"Now that everybody is moaning about the end of WrestleMania 41, The Rock is going to go on Pat McAfee, who has the biggest show in sports talk radio. You're gonna go on his show and say, 'Yeah, I would have done it differently. Yeah, I would have adjusted some things.' Nice to hear from you now, pal. It’s over," said Rock.

"So now that’s everybody’s bitching and complaining, ‘Yeah, I would have done it differently.’ Really? You talk about a Monday morning quarterback, that’s a Tuesday morning quarterback! Thanks pal," LaGreca shouted”, he added.

However, his comments sparked backlash, especially from wrestling analyst Dave LaGreca, who criticized The Rock’s timing and comments after the event.

"Didn’t make yourself available, didn’t show up at WrestleMania, but now I’m gonna say, ‘Yeah, I would have done things differently.’ You talk about completely throwing Triple H under the bus, that’s exactly what The Rock did. You know what you say if you’re The Rock, ‘You know what? I thought they did an awesome job.’ Or you know what, don’t say anything at all. But by saying that, you just threw Triple H under the bus," he continued.

He added, "If you’re not gonna be there and you didn’t take part of it, then you shouldn’t say anything about it. Now, if he was part of the creative process and he was there, he could say, ‘I think we, we!’ because he’s part of the company. No, but he doesn’t mind saying, ‘I’, ‘I would have done things differently’, ‘I would have adjusted things.’ He loves saying ‘we’ when it’s successful, but when it’s not, he’s gonna be like ‘I would’ve’, ‘I’, ‘I’, ‘I’, ‘I’, ‘I.'"

WrestleMania 41 ended with a jaw-dropping twist as John Cena made history by winning his 17th world championship — officially surpassing Ric Flair’s record of 16 titles.

But it wasn’t just the win that stole headlines. Cena shocked fans by turning heel for the first time in over two decades.

In a match that had fans on their feet, Cena and Rhodes went to war. Chants of “Let’s go Cena” and “Cena sucks” roared throughout the arena.

Rhodes delivered a Disaster Kick and a Cody Cutter, while Cena countered with multiple Attitude Adjustments and locked in the STFU submission. Rhodes showed immense resilience, refusing to back down.

Then came the chaos. Travis Scott’s music hit, and he stormed the ring to interfere — a callback to his previous assault on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Although Rhodes fought him off, the distraction allowed Cena to take advantage.

In a shocking heel move, Cena hit Rhodes with a low blow, then struck him with the championship belt. As the referee recovered, Cena made the pin — one, two, three.