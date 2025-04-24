Rohit Sharma achieves major T20 landmark in MI's win over SRH

Mumbai India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on April 20, 2025 — AP

HYDERABAD: India's longer formats captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday, added another feather to his cap as he completed 12000 runs in T20 cricket.

Sharma achieved the milestone during Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Needing just 12 runs before the match to enter the exclusive club, Rohit reached the mark in style, smashing a brilliant 70 off 46 balls to guide his team to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

As a result, Sharma became the eighth player globally and fifth fastest in terms of innings to reach the 12000-run milestone.

Most runs in Men's T20s

• 14562 - Chris Gayle

• 13610 - Alex Hales

• 13571 - Shoaib Malik

• 13537 - Kieron Pollard

• 13508 - Virat Kohli

• 13019 - David Warner

• 12469 - Jos Buttler

• 12005* - Rohit Sharma

Furthermore, he is also only the second Indian batter to achieve the feat, joining batting stalwart Virat Kohli.

The 36-year-old opener currently boasts a T20 average of 30.81 with eight centuries, showcasing his consistency and firepower at the top of the order.

Fastest to 12,000 T20 Runs (by innings):

• Chris Gayle – 345 innings

• Virat Kohli – 360 innings

• David Warner – 368 innings

• Alex Hales – 432 innings

• Rohit Sharma – 466 innings

After having a quiet start to his IPL 2025 campaign, Rohit Sharma eventually got going with a 76-run knock against Chennai Super Kings before backing it up with his match-winning half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the same match, Sharma also etched his name in the Mumbai Indians record books, surpassing Kieron Pollard for the 'most sixes' in the franchise’s IPL history.

With this dominant win, Mumbai Indians climbed to third place in the IPL standings.