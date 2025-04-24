Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City after 13 remarkable years

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates winning the FA Cup with the trophy Pool against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2021. — Reuters

Jamie Vardy is set to leave Leicester City at the end of the season, bringing an end to a legendary 13-year spell with the club.

The 38-year-old striker, who joined Leicester in 2012 from Fleetwood Town, leaves behind a legacy that includes 198 goals in 498 appearances across all competitions.

He was instrumental in Leicester's historic 2015–16 Premier League title win, scoring 24 goals during the campaign, and also played a key role in the club’s FA Cup triumph in 2021.

In a heartfelt video shared by the club, Vardy expressed his gratitude and sorrow at the decision to move on.

"To the fans of Leicester, I'm gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually," he said.

"I've spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success and some downs, but the majority have been highs. It's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about, but I think the timing is right. Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart."

Vardy also reflected on the current season, calling it “a total embarrassment,” and offered an apology to the supporters.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha paid tribute to Vardy’s contribution to the club.

"Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person," Srivaddhanaprabha said.

"He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection."

Vardy's departure marks the end of an era for Leicester City, but his impact will be remembered for generations.