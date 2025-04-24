Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 10, LQ vs PZ today Match 14

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 24, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.





PLAYING XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Asif Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.