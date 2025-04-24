Munro, Rizwan fined for code of conduct breach during heated PSL clash

Colin Munro and Mohammad Rizwan engaged in heated exchange during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Islamabad United ad Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on April 23, 2025. - Screengrab

MULTAN: Islamabad United’s Colin Munro and Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan have been fined 30 percent of their match fees for committing a Level 2 offence under the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The incident, which occurred during the 10th over of United’s run-chase, was deemed a violation of Article 2.13—pertaining to personal abuse directed at a player, player support personnel, umpire, or match referee.

The confrontation began when Munro, after blocking a sharp delivery from Iftikhar Ahmed, made a gesture that was interpreted by commentators and spectators as implying an illegal bowling action, often referred to as "chucking."

This provoked an immediate reaction from Iftikhar, who confronted the umpires to register his protest.

The situation escalated when Mohammad Rizwan intervened, exchanging heated words with Munro before on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown stepped in to de-escalate the tension.

Both Munro and Rizwan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi.

In a dramatic turn, Iftikhar had the final say as fellow New Zealander Michael Bracewell dismissed Munro in the very next over. The dismissal sparked an animated reaction from the left-hander in the dressing room.

Despite the mid-innings drama, Islamabad United comfortably chased down the 169-run target, winning by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare.

The innings, however, got off to a shaky start with in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan falling to Ubaid Shah in the third over, having scored 22 off 13 balls, including three fours and a six.

Colin Munro and Agha Salman Gous then stabilized the chase, putting on an 81-run partnership for the second wicket.

Munro scored 43 off 29 before being dismissed by Bracewell in the 11th over. Gous remained unbeaten, anchoring the innings with a scintillating 80 off 45 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes.

With this win, Islamabad United extended their unbeaten streak to five matches, sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 10 points.

Their next challenge will be against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30.