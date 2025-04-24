Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz in action during the final against Denmark's Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona on April 20, 2025. —Reuters

MADRID: Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the 2025 Madrid Open due to an adductor injury, the Spaniard confirmed the news during a press conference here on Thursday.

The four-time grand slam winner, during the press conference, also shed light on the second undisclosed hamstring injury in Barcelona as well.

"During the Barcelona final, I hurt the adductor muscle in my right leg, but I also felt something in the hamstring of my left leg," he said.

Caros Alcaraz sustained the injury during the Barcelona Open final against Holger Rune which he lost to the Danish 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

He was eagerly waiting for updates on his fitness, but now he has decided to withdraw after the tests confirmed the damage.

"I wanted to play here, but we've decided not to take any risks," Alcaraz said.

“You have to listen to your body. Madrid is a city I look forward to playing all year. It's an exciting tournament, and I play it with a lot of emotion, but things didn't go the way I wanted to play here. In the end, we decided not to take any risks, as I was going to be more than I expected. I'll try to rest and recover so I can be back on the court as soon as possible.”

The 21-year-old also showed concerns over the Italian Open 2025, but he intended towards the French Open, where he was champion last season.

"I don't want to take anything for granted. We'll definitely be at Roland Garros, and we'll try to be there in Rome," he said.