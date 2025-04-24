'Everyone goes through a rough patch,' says West Indies legend on Babar Azam's poor form

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025

Legendary West Indies cricketer and Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Vivian Richards has offered his support to former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, amid growing debate over the batter's recent dip in form and his title of "King."

In an exclusive conversation with a local sports platform, Richards stood firmly behind the 30-year-old despite the scrutiny.

“No matter how good a batter you are, everyone goes through a rough patch,” Richards said. “Babar is a very good player. I am sure he will get back to form very soon.”

Reflecting on comparisons drawn between his own "King Richards" moniker and today's stars like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, the West Indian icon responded with grace and insight.

“A king is one who rules over all,” he said. “When you watch players like Kohli and Babar, they appear to do justice to the game of cricket.”

Richards expressed hope that both stars—and the upcoming generation—continue to uphold the spirit of cricket.

“I hope both of them, and other young players, continue to play in this way,” he said.

Speaking more broadly about Pakistan’s cricketing challenges, Richards acknowledged the current downturn but remained optimistic.

“Bad times come to everyone. I am confident that Pakistan will once again become a good team,” he said.

“I have always felt that Pakistan has been gifted with great cricketers and immense talent. All we can hope is that with time, this talent continues to shine,” he concluded.

Babar, once hailed as the benchmark for emerging Pakistani batters, has faced mounting criticism following a prolonged lean patch.

Since scoring 151 against Nepal in August 2023, he has failed to register a century across formats in international cricket. His struggles have carried into the ongoing PSL 10, where he has managed just 49 runs in four matches.