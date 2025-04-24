Jaylen Brown shines as Celtics take 2-0 lead over Magic

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (right) shouts out after dunking as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (left) turns away during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on Apr 23, 2025. — Reuters

BOSTON: The Boston Celtics continued their dominant playoff run with a 109-100 victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the first round, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Fueled by a stellar performance from Jaylen Brown, the Celtics held off a determined Magic squad at TD Garden on Thursday.

Brown was electric throughout the contest, leading all scorers with 36 points in 42 minutes of action. He added 10 rebounds and five assists, showcasing his all-around game and leadership on both ends of the floor.

Boston set the tone early, outscoring Orlando in the first and third quarters to maintain control and secure a comfortable win.

Kristaps Porziņģis provided valuable support with a solid double-double, tallying 20 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick White chipped in with 17 points, hitting timely shots to halt Orlando’s momentum.

Jrue Holiday and Al Horford added 11 and nine points, respectively, as the Celtics' depth continued to shine.

Off the bench, Payton Pritchard delivered a key performance with 14 points in 33 minutes, giving Boston a boost with his energy and shot-making.

Despite a gritty effort, the Magic couldn’t match Boston’s firepower and now face a must-win situation at home to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After the game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Brown’s performance and his leadership.

"He's been great and consistent throughout the season," Mazzulla said. "He can take it to another level mentally and physically, and he did that for his team tonight. At the end of the day, he's willing to do whatever it takes for us to win."

Game 3 is set to take place in Orlando, where the Magic will look to regroup and respond. Meanwhile, the Celtics aim to maintain their momentum and push toward a first-round sweep.