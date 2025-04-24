Bangladesh make tweak to squad for second Test after shock defeat to Zimbabwe

Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the first Test against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on April 23, 2025 — AFP

CHITTAGONG: Following a stunning three-wicket loss to Zimbabwe in the opening Test, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a revised 15-member squad for the second and final Test of the series, set to begin on Monday here at the Bir Shrestha Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium.

Zimbabwe shocked the hosts in Sylhet, securing their first Test win in over four years. Chasing a target of 174, the visitors stumbled from a strong 95/0 to 161/7.

The victory marked Zimbabwe’s first in the format since their triumph over Afghanistan in March 2021.

In response to the defeat, Bangladesh made two key changes to their squad, with experienced opener Anamul Haque Bijoy, who last played a Test in 2022, returning to the side after three years.

The 32-year-old has been in red-hot form in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League and recently etched his name in the record books, becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to score 50 centuries in recognised cricket.

In another change, uncapped left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam has replaced Nahid Rana, who is set to feature in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 for Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, Zakir Hasan, who did not play in the first Test, has been dropped from the squad.

Bangladesh squad for second Test against Zimbabwe:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.