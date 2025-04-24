NFL Hall of Famer Steve McMichael dies at 67

Steve Mc Michael during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Aug 3, 2024. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Steve McMichael, former Chicago Bears defensive tackle and NFL Hall of Famer, has passed away at the age of 67 following a courageous battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

He died on Thursday at Lightways Hospice in suburban Joliet, Illinois, surrounded by loved ones.

“With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with ALS, surrounded by loved ones. I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family in your prayers,” read a statement from his publicist, Betsy Shepherd.

The news was confirmed on social media by WGN's Jarrett Payton.

Nicknamed “Mongo” and “Ming the Merciless,” McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in January 2021 and had been battling the disease ever since.

Born on October 17, 1957, in Houston, Texas, McMichael spent 13 seasons with the Chicago Bears, becoming one of the most dominant defensive players in franchise history. He recorded 92.5 of his 95 career sacks with the Bears — the second-highest total in the team’s history.

After his time in Chicago, McMichael signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers in 1994 and retired following that season.

“For 13 years, I helped the Bears beat the Packers every year,” McMichael told the American newspaper in 2019.

“I whipped their a*s, right? So the last year, I went up there on my last leg and I wasn’t any good anymore. So I stole their money and whipped their a*s again!”

Steve McMichael was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 3, 2024, in Canton, Ohio.

After retiring from the NFL, he transitioned into professional wrestling, where he served from 1995 to 1999.