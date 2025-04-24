Cleveland Cavaliers take commanding lead over Miami Heat in NBA playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena on Apr 23, 2025. — Reuters

CLEVELAND: The Cleveland Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead in their first-round NBA Playoff series after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 2 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday.

Donovan Mitchell was the standout performer for the Cavaliers, delivering a dominant offensive display.

He scored 30 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out six assists, playing a pivotal role in Cleveland’s victory. Mitchell particularly shined in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of his 30 points when the team needed it most.

Darius Garland also made a significant impact, adding 21 points, nine assists, and two rebounds. His energy and court vision kept Cleveland’s offense flowing.

Evan Mobley contributed with 20 points, six rebounds, and one assist, while Max Strus chipped in with 14 points. Jarrett Allen added nine points, providing solid interior presence on both ends of the floor.

The Cavaliers edged ahead 25-24 after the first quarter and extended their lead with a 36-point second quarter, gaining momentum and never looking back.

Despite efforts from Miami to mount a comeback, Cleveland’s consistent scoring and stout defense kept them in control throughout the contest.

De’Andre Hunter and the Cavaliers’ bench played a key supporting role, delivering timely buckets and defensive stops that helped fend off a late rally from the Heat.

After the game, Mitchell spoke about the team's resilience and collective effort.

“I love the fact the game happened like this. We had to really find a way as a group, and then we responded,” said Mitchell. “I kept trying to find the mismatch and make a play.”

The series now shifts to Miami for Game 3, where the Heat will look to bounce back and avoid falling into a daunting 3-0 hole. Tipoff is scheduled for later this week.