Golden State Warriors hit hard as Jimmy Butler suffers injury

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) suffers an apparent injury during the first quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston on Apr 23, 2025. — Reuters

The Golden State Warriors have been dealt a significant setback after star forward Jimmy Butler sustained a pelvic contusion during a playoff game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Thursday.

Butler suffered the injury in the first quarter following a collision with Houston’s Amen Thompson. He managed to get back on his feet but soon headed to the locker room and did not return to the court.

Initial X-rays conducted at the Toyota Center revealed no major damage, but Butler is now scheduled for an MRI, which will determine the severity of the injury and his availability moving forward.

“Jimmy always says he’s going to be fine,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. “But we have to wait and see with the MRI.”

Coach Kerr added that the collision with Thompson did not appear to be intentional.

“We didn’t think there was anything wrong with the play,” Kerr said. “It was just one of those plays.”

The Warriors went on to suffer a 109-94 loss in Butler’s absence. Despite a strong showing from Stephen Curry, who tallied 20 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, the team couldn’t overcome the Rockets’ momentum.

Looking ahead, Kerr expressed hope that Butler will be ready in time for Game 3 on Sunday but acknowledged that it’s too early to make any definitive statements.

“Hopefully, Jimmy will be able to play, but if not, we’ll have to explore our options and come up with a plan,” Kerr said.

With the Rockets' victory, the playoff series is now tied at 1-1, setting up a crucial third game.