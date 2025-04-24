Real Madrid edge past Getafe to keep La Liga title hopes alive

Real Madrid's Arda Guler (Left) celebrates scoring their first goal with David Alaba (Right) against Getafe at Estadio Coliseum in Getafe on April 23, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Arda Güler scored the only goal of the match as Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum on Wednesday, keeping their La Liga title ambitions alive.

With this win, Los Blancos now sit on 72 points — just four behind league leaders Barcelona — with five games remaining in the season.

In the absence of Kylian Mbappé, who is sidelined with an ankle injury sustained during a Champions League clash against Arsenal, the Turkish international stepped up and found the net in the 21st minute.

His goal ultimately proved decisive, earning Madrid three crucial points.

Following their recent Champions League elimination at the hands of Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti’s side entered the match under immense pressure.

The victory served as a much-needed boost, reigniting their hopes of clinching the domestic title.

Despite dominating the first half and creating multiple chances, Real Madrid failed to extend their lead. Getafe responded strongly in the second half and created several opportunities but couldn’t break through Madrid’s defense.

“The goal was to take three points and we did that, with a very strong first half, and then we struggled a bit in the second because Getafe pressed us more and we found it hard to keep control of the ball", Ancelotti said after the match.

The Italian manager also acknowledged his team’s attacking shortcomings: “It's true that in the last few games we've been more solid at the back, we're lacking a bit of a clinical edge up top. We were better in the first half, but in the second, we should have been more decisive with our counter-attacks."

Ancelotti opted to rotate his squad ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated Copa del Rey Final against arch-rivals Barcelona in Seville.

Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić, Antonio Rüdiger, and Eduardo Camavinga all started on the bench.