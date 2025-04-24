Houston Rockets level series with dominant win over Warriors

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green reacts after scoring a basket during the third quarter during game two of the first round for the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on Apr 23, 2025. — Reuters

HOUSTON: The Houston Rockets bounced back in style, evening their first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors with a commanding 109-94 victory in Game 2 at the Toyota Center on Thursday.

It was a complete team effort, led by a dazzling performance from Jalen Green, who erupted for 38 points.

The dynamic guard was relentless, attacking the rim with confidence, breaking down defenders, and knocking down key shots that kept the Warriors on their heels throughout the game.

The Rockets came out firing, setting the tone early with a 28-18 first-quarter lead. They maintained control throughout, outscoring the Warriors in the first three quarters and never relinquishing their advantage.

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet provided steady leadership in the backcourt, finishing with six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Alperen Şengün was a force inside, contributing 17 points and six rebounds, while Dillon Brooks added 16 points and brought physicality on both ends of the floor with his gritty perimeter defense.

Golden State made a brief push in the third quarter, but ultimately couldn't match Houston's energy or shot-making. The Rockets’ defense clamped down in the final period, limiting the Warriors to just 23 points and effectively neutralizing their top scoring threats.

Amen Thompson added valuable minutes off the bench, tallying 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists in just 23 minutes of action. Tari Eason also played a crucial role, chipping in with 14 points and six rebounds in a strong all-around performance.

With the series now tied 1-1, the Rockets will look to carry their momentum into Game 3 as the action shifts to the Chase Center in San Francisco.