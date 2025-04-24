WATCH: Colin Munro accuses Iftikhar Ahmed of 'chucking' during heated PSL 10 clash

Colin Munro (Left) accuses Iftikhar Ahmed (Right) of Chucking during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on April 23, 2025. — Screengrab

MULTAN: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans took a fiery turn when Colin Munro appeared to cast doubt on Iftikhar Ahmed’s bowling action.

The controversy erupted during the 10th over when Iftikhar bowled to the New Zealand batsman.

After blocking a sharp delivery, Munro made a gesture that commentators and spectators interpreted as an insinuation of "chucking"—an illegal bowling action.

Iftikhar reacted angrily, immediately confronting the umpires to report the incident.

Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan also exchanged heated words with Munro before the umpires intervened to defuse tensions.





In a twist of fate, Iftikhar had the last laugh, as Bracewell dismissed Munro in the very next over—a wicket that prompted an animated reaction from the batter in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, a disciplined bowling effort, followed by Andries Gous’s unbeaten half-century, powered Islamabad United to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 169-run target, the visitors comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 17 balls to spare.

The three-time champions, however, got off to a contrasting start to the run chase as their in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan fell victim to Ubaid Shah the third over with 29 runs on the board. He could score 22 off 13 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Gous was then joined by experienced Colin Munro in the middle and together they put United in a commanding position by adding 81 runs for the second wicket until the latter was dismissed by compatriot Michael Bracewell in the 11th over.

Gous, on the other hand, carried his bat all the way through and returned unbeaten after top-scoring for United with a 45-ball 80, studded with six fours and five sixes.

For the unversed, Islamabad remains unbeaten, with five wins out of five games and 10 points to their name. Their next match will be against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30.