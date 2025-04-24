LIVE: Usman Wazeer vs. S. Eswaran | Boxing War | Round-by-Round | Updates Today

Pakistan's Usman Wazeer and India's S. Eswaran clash at the biggest fighting stage in Thailand on April 24, 2025. — Geo Super

Thailand: Pakistan's boxing sensation Usman Wazeer will face off against India's contender S. Eswaran in a highly anticipated bout on Thursday at the World Siam Stadium, Bangkok.

The clash marks Wazeer’s 16th international fight as he looks to extend his unbeaten record of 15 wins and 0 losses (15-0).

This match holds added importance as it is a ranking bout, making victory crucial for Wazeer’s global standing.

Known as the ‘Asian Boy,’ Usman Wazeer has already made history by securing prestigious titles such as the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title, bringing immense pride to Pakistan and his hometown, Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a passionate message before his fight to the nation, he expressed his determination to win and dedicate his upcoming performance to Pakistan.

"Just like before, I will dedicate this win in the international ranking fight to Pakistan. I request the entire nation to pray for my victory," said Wazeer.

LIVE UPDATES ROUND BY ROUND:

ROUND 1:

In the opening round, Usman Wazeer initiated the action with the first punch, prompting Eswaran to counter with his own moves.

Both fighters exchanged a flurry of fierce punches, but Wazeer gained the upper hand with a strong start, effectively balancing offensive and defensive strategies while Eswaran showed no signs of holding back.

Wazeer landed a powerful punch that knocked Eswaran down twice during the round.

The referee ultimately stopped the fight, declaring Usman Wazeer the winner by TKO in just one minute and 41 seconds of the first round.

After the match, Usman expressed his happiness and thanked the government and sponsors for supporting him, and also conveyed a message of peace to both India and Pakistan.

"Alhamdulillah for this victory. First of all, thanks to Highland Boxing Promotion and the entire management. I would also like to thank my sponsors and the Sindh Government — thank you so much for this opportunity. I want to convey a message to everyone: Yesterday, I saw on social media that a rivalry is being portrayed like an India-Pakistan war. I sincerely request both countries — we want peace."

