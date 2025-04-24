Khushdil Shah breaks silence on 'parchi' taunts and New Zealand fan altercation

Khushdil Shah celebrates after dismissing Mark Chapman of New Zealand during game two of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at University of Otago Oval, on March 18, 2025. — AFP

Karachi Kings all-rounder Khushdil Shah emotionally addressed the persistent criticism he has faced throughout his career, including being labeled a "Parchi" (a term implying favoritism) and his heated exchange with spectators during Pakistan’s ODI series in New Zealand.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Shah reflected on his inconsistent opportunities in the national team despite making his debut six years ago.

"I’ve had to make three or four comebacks in these six years," Shah said.

"Sometimes, I was relegated to being the 12th man. But I’ve always worked on my flaws so that whenever I get a chance, I can deliver for the team," he added.

The 30-year-old expressed frustration over the lack of support from fans and media, particularly on social platforms.

"I’ve always faced criticism. Had I received backing, people wouldn’t have mocked me," he said. "What do critics on social media know about my performances?"

"They should first review my past records—how I earned my place. I’m no one’s relative—not a cricketer’s son, nor a politician’s cousin. I come from a humble, respectable family. The taunts don’t affect me, but support would have silenced them," he added.

The aggressive left-handed batter also emphasised the value of team contributions over personal milestones.

"Runs like 20 or 25 from me can be more impactful for the team than an individual century that doesn’t translate into a win."

Recalling the incident where he confronted abusive fans during the ODI series in New Zealand, Shah stated: "The language used by the crowd was indescribable. I’ve endured abuse for years, but when it comes to my country or my parents, I won’t stay silent."

"That day, I tolerated personal insults, but disrespect toward my nation and family crossed the line. If it happens again, I’ll react the same way," he added.

The left-handed batter, who is representing Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), praised his franchise’s environment.

"We gave our best on Karachi’s challenging pitches, and I’m happy with my performances."

He also shared insights from playing under captain David Warner: "His mantra is simple—stay positive and attack. Defense isn’t an option; he pushes us to play fearlessly."