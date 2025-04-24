United captain Shadab Khan dedicates victory to grieving Rumman Raees

An unted picture of Islamabad United's fast bpwling consultant Rumman Raees. — Facebook/RummanRaees

MULTAN: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan dedicated his team’s victory—and his record 100th PSL wicket—to fast bowling consultant Rumman Raees, who is mourning the loss of his sister.

In a heartfelt gesture following United’s convincing win over Multan Sultans, Shadab expressed solidarity with Raees, who had left the team camp on April 21 after the tragic news.

Expressing his gratitude, Raees said, 'Thank you, Shadab Khan. This really means a lot to me and my family. Stay blessed!

The victory marked Islamabad’s first-ever win in Multan and their fifth consecutive triumph in PSL 10.

Chasing a modest target of 169, United cruised to victory with only three wickets down and 17 balls to spare, thanks to a blistering unbeaten 80 from Gous, who smashed six fours and five sixes in his 45-ball knock.

Speaking after the match, the all-rounder praised his team’s clinical execution.

“First, thanks to the Almighty. On paper, we looked strong, but what truly matters is execution—and I’m really pleased with how spot-on we’ve been. The team is playing wonderfully,” Shadab said.

He also lauded his bowlers for restricting Multan, particularly in the death overs.

“We had already planned to bowl first, and credit goes to our bowling unit for executing brilliantly, especially in the last six overs. The pitch was a bit on the drier side, but they stuck to the plan and delivered,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of all-rounders, Shadab said, “In T20 cricket, all-rounders bring immense value—they add depth to the batting lineup and provide extra options with the ball. They’re often the match-winners. Our strategy was to take the game deep, and it worked perfectly.”

Ending on an emotional note, he added, “Lastly, this win is dedicated to Rumman (Raees) bhai and his family. He recently lost his sister, and our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

With this win, Islamabad United continues their strong run in PSL 10, showcasing both skill and team spirit.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad remains unbeaten, with five wins out of five games and 10 points to their name. Their next match will be against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30.