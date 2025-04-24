Kings' Kane Williamson arrives in Lahore for PSL 10

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lands in Lahore to take part in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on April 24, 2025. — Instagram/KarachiKingsARY

New Zealand’s star batter and former captain, Kane Williamson, arrived in Lahore on Thursday for the ongoing tenth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The seasoned cricketer has joined the Karachi Kings squad at their team hotel in the city.

Williamson was picked by the Karachi Kings in the supplementary category during the HBL PSL 2025 draft.

The Kings, currently ranked second in the PSL 10 standings with three wins in five matches, will face the Quetta Gladiators in their next fixture.

To prepare for the crucial encounter, the team will hold a practice session today at 6 PM at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground.

The Karachi Kings enter this match after a thrilling victory over Peshawar Zalmi, successfully chasing down a target of 149.

Skipper David Warner anchored the innings with a vital 47-ball 60, while Khushdil Shah played a key supporting role with an unbeaten 17-ball 23.

The 34-year-old Williamson brings a wealth of T20 experience, having played 93 matches for New Zealand, amassing 2,575 runs at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 123.08.

He has also featured in several top-tier T20 leagues worldwide, including the SA20, IPL, Vitality Blast, CPL, and the now-defunct CLT20.

He is set to make his PSL debut when the Kings take on the Quetta Gladiators on Friday at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Updated Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10:

David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali (VS), Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza (silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary), Ben McDermott