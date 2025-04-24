IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians go third with thumping victory over SRH

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan during their IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 23, 2025. — BCCI

HYDERABAD: Trent Boult’s four-wicket haul, followed by a quickfire half-century by Rohit Sharma, steered Mumbai Indians (MI) to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the home side were outclassed by a Boult-led MI bowling attack and could amass 143/8 in their 20 overs despite Heinrich Klaasen’s gritty half-century.

The hosts had a disastrous start to their innings as they had been reduced to 35/5 in 8.3 overs.

Following the slump, Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar put together a defiant 99-run partnership which culminated with the former’s dismissal in the penultimate over.

Klaasen remained the top-scorer for SRH with a 44-ball 71, laced with nine fours and two sixes, while Manohar, who fell in the final over, made 43 off 37 deliveries.

Boult was the pick of the MI bowlers for taking four wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs. He was supported by Deepak Chahar, who struck twice.



For his four-wicket haul, Boult was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Chasing a modest 144, the visitors comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of three wickets and 26 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the five-time champions was their experienced opener Rohit Sharma, who top-scored with a 46-ball 70, studded with eight fours and three sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks were the other notable run-getters for MI, scoring 40 and 22 respectively.

For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga and Zeeshan Ansari could pick up a wicket apiece.

The seven-wicket victory lifted Mumbai Indians to the third in the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points after nine matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad remained ninth with just four points in a game less.