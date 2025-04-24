PSL 10 points table after Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans

Islamabad United's Mohammad Nawaz (left) celebrates dismissing Multan Sultans' Yasir Khan during their PSL 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 23, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: Defending champions Islamabad United registered a commanding seven-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, the hosts could accumulate 168/5 in their 20 overs despite Usman Khan’s gutsy half-century.

The 169-run target was comfortably chased down by the three-time champions with 17 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the three-time champions was their opener Andries Gous, who scored an unbeaten 80 off 45 deliveries, studded with six fours and five sixes and was thus named the Player of the Match.

The victory extended the defending champions’ winning streak to five and also consolidated their position at the summit of the PSL 10 standings as they now have 10 points after just five matches besides a hefty net run rate of 2.342.

The Sultans, who suffered their fourth defeat in five matches, remained at the bottom with just two points and a net run rate of -1.764.





Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 5 5 0 10 2.342 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 6 -0.215 Lahore Qalandars 4 2 2 4 1.095 Peshawar Zalmi 4 1 3 2 -0.844 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 2 -0.917 Multan Sultans 5 1 4 2 -1.764

Karachi Kings are second with six points after five matches but their net run rate remains an area of concern as it stands at a negative 0.215, compared to their arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars, who follow them at third with four points in four games.

Peshawar Zalmi are in fourth in the standings despite winning only one match out of their four as they boast a superior net run rate to fifth-placed Quetta Gladiators, who also have two points but in a game less.