Mohammad Rizwan highlights areas of concern after defeat against United

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan (right) plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 23, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: Home side Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan highlighted areas of improvement after their seven-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Islamabad United in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Sultans, who had an ideal start to their home leg of the ongoing edition, attempted to follow the winning formula by opting to bat first against unbeaten United.

The decision, however, did not prove beneficial for the 2021 champions as they could accumulate 168/5 in their 20 overs despite Usman Khan’s gutsy half-century.

The 169-run target was comfortably chased down by the three-time champions with 17 balls to spare.

Reflecting on the defeat at the post-match presentations, Sultans captain Rizwan asserted they were about 20 runs short in posting a defendable total, sharing that the hosts were aiming beyond the 180-run mark.

"I think we were about 20 runs short today. Our target was somewhere around 180+ on this pitch. In the second innings, the ball was coming onto the bat quite nicely, which made things tougher for our bowlers,” said Mohammad Rizwan.

The wicketkeeper batter also termed Sultans’ bowling in the powerplay an area of concern while crediting United’s bowlers for not allowing them to score freely.

“Our powerplay bowling has been a bit of a concern. Credit to Islamabad United—they bowled really well up front and that’s an area we need to learn from,” Rizwan stated.

Sultans, featured featuring in every PSL final since their title victory in 2021, are now in a compelling situation as all of their remaining fixtures are now must-win.

Despite the stiff task, Mohammad Rizwan remained optimistic, citing that his team experienced similar challenges in their title-winning campaign in 2021.

“That said, the team environment is still positive, and we’re fully aware that every game from here is a must-win,” Rizwan admitted.

If you look back at our title-winning campaign, we also lost the first three matches. So, let’s see what happens—we’re staying hopeful and focused," he concluded.