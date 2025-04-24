Arshad Nadeem declines Neeraj Chopra’s invitation for NC classic 2025: reports





Pakistani gold medallist Arshad Nadeem (centre) poses on the podium alongside Grenada’s Anderson Peters and India’s Neeraj Chopra at the Stade de France — AFP

Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem has reportedly declined an invitation from Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra to participate in the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, scheduled to take place on May 24, 2025, in Bengaluru, India.

According to several media reports, Nadeem conveyed his gratitude in a formal letter addressed to Chopra, acknowledging the invitation but cited a fully committed training and competition calendar.

“This year’s training and events have already been finalised, leaving no room for additional engagements,” Nadeem reportedly stated in his message to Chopra.

He also extended best wishes for the success of the Bengaluru event.

The championship, named after India’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, aims to bring together the world’s elite javelin throwers, including former world champions Anderson Peters and Julius Yego, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thomas Röhler and American Curtis Thompson.

Chopra’s initiative is intended to grow the sport regionally and globally and he expressed hopes of making it an annual tradition.

Though Nadeem’s absence is a setback for fans hoping to witness a rematch of the iconic rivalry, he is preparing to represent Pakistan at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea, beginning May 27.

He is expected to depart in the third week of May to acclimatize ahead of the continental event.

The two have previously shared podiums and admiration, especially at the World Athletics Championships and the Olympic Games.

Nadeem made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he became the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic gold medal, out-throwing defending champion Chopra with a sensational 92.97m throw — a new Olympic record.

Despite Chopra’s personal invitation and hope for Nadeem’s participation, logistical and diplomatic barriers continue to limit sporting exchange between the neighbouring nations.