Novak Djokovic hails Rafael Nadal after Laureus honour

MADRID: Serbian Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic extended heartfelt praise to his longtime rival Rafael Nadal, following the Spaniard's recognition as a Laureus Sporting Icon during the prestigious event held here on Tuesday.

Nadal became only the second male athlete in history to receive the honour, after MotoGP great Valentino Rossi.

Djokovic and Nadal shared one of the most storied rivalries in the sport, having battled in 59 matches over the years.

Speaking to the media at the event, Djokovic expressed deep admiration for Nadal's legacy — not just in tennis, but in life.

"Everyone knows of his greatness on the tennis court—his fighting spirit, resilience, and accomplishments," Djokovic said.

"But what stands out even more is his never-give-up attitude, especially in the face of injuries, and the values he upholds. He is the perfect recipient of this honour because his influence stretches far beyond sport," he praised.

Nadal was visibly moved by Djokovic’s words and responded warmly in his Instagram story.

“Thanks for your words, Djokovic! It was great to see you yesterday in Madrid. Good luck in the tournament and the season!"

Although Nadal will not compete at this year’s Madrid Open, the five-time champion made headlines by suggesting that 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz instead of Djokovic should be considered the tournament favourite.

“Well, if Carlos is doing well, I think he's always the favourite,” Nadal commented.

Djokovic, who has won the Madrid Open three times, entered the 2025 tournament in pursuit of his 100th ATP title.