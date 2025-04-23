Shadab Khan achieves major PSL landmark during Sultans' clash

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan in action during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 23, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan on Wednesday, etched his name into the record books by taking 100 Pakistan Super League (PSL) wickets.

Shadab amassed the landmark during Islamabad United’s ongoing PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium, which is his 89th appearance in the marquee league.

The leg spinner breached the 100-wicket milestone by dismissing Multan Sultans' counterpart Mohammad Rizwan, who was caught out after scoring 36 runs.

As a result, he became the fourth overall and first spinner to take 100 wickets in the history of the marquee league.

He currently stands fourth in the list, led by Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali with 118 wickets in 86 innings.

Most Wickets in PSL History:

• Hasan Ali – 118 wickets in 86 innings

• Wahab Riaz – 113 wickets in 87 innings

• Shaheen Shah Afridi – 109 wickets in 75 innings

• Shadab Khan – 100 wickets in 89 innings

• Faheem Ashraf – 79 wickets in 73 innings

Although Shadab took only one wicket in the ongoing match, he bowled economically, conceding only 29 runs in three overs.

His bowling exploits, coupled with Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Holder and Riley Meredith's one wicket apiece, helped United to restrict home side Multan Sultans to a modest total of 168/5 in 20 overs.

When this story was filed, United were 112/2 in 11 overs while chasing 169 with Andries Gous and Mohammad Nawaz set at the crease.