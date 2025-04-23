Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer set to face India's Eswaran on Thursday

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer poses for a picture on Dec 7, 2021. — Facebook/Usman Wazeer

Pakistan's boxing sensation Usman Wazeer is all set to face India's S Eswaran in a highly-anticipated bout in Thailand, scheduled to commence at 3 PM on Thursday as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The clash, steeped in sporting rivalry, marks Wazeer’s 16th international fight as he looks to extend his unbeaten record of 15 wins and 0 losses (15-0).

Known as the ‘Asian Boy,’ Usman Wazeer has already made history by securing prestigious titles such as the World Youth Title, Asian Title and Middle East Title, bringing immense pride to Pakistan and his hometown of Gilgit-Baltistan.

This upcoming fight holds added importance as it is a ranking bout, making victory crucial for Wazeer’s global standing.

Wazeer, who previously knocked out an Indian opponent in the ring, is confident of repeating history.

In a passionate message before his fight to the nation, he expressed his determination to win and dedicate his upcoming performance to Pakistan.

"Just like before, I will dedicate this win in the international ranking fight to Pakistan. I request the entire nation to pray for my victory," said Wazeer.

The event in Thailand will feature a total of 15 fights, with Wazeer’s bout listed as Fight No. 13.

While his match is officially scheduled for 3:00 PM (PST), Wazeer noted that the actual timing could shift depending on the duration of the earlier bouts.

“If the earlier fights conclude sooner than expected, my bout may take place earlier than scheduled,” he explained in his message.